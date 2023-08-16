Stalemate Over NCCSA to End Soon? Atishi Says Body to Resume Meetings, Arvind Kejriwal to Attend

In a practical move by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the newly created National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) will resume its meetings following directions issued by AAP cabinet minister Atishi who also holds the portfolio of ‘services’.

The decision is expected to end the stalemate over the meetings of the NCCSA. It must be noted that the chief minister had skipped the meetings, arguing that there will be more clarity after Parliament passes the GNCDT Amendment Bill.

“As you all know the GNCDT Amendment ordinance and now the Bill has been passed by Parliament. It provides for the creation of a National Capital Civil Services Authority in Delhi. Since the past few months, the meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority was not happening as there were many obstacles between the government and the bureaucrats. However, as we respect the Constitution and the Bill has been passed by Parliament, we will respect the law. To ensure that NCCSA has its meeting soon, the Delhi government has taken a decision.

“To ensure that there is a dialogue between the NCCSA and all the departments, as Services Minister and Vigilance Minister, I have issued an order. Now, we hope that meetings of the National Civil Services Authority will happen on a regular basis. We have challenged this law in the Supreme Court. However, as long as this Services Act is a law in this country, we will respect the law so that the work of the people of Delhi is not affected," said Atishi.

Importantly, the minister also clarified that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had skipped the meetings in the past, will attend the meetings from now. “The Kejriwal government has promised the people of Delhi that it will not let the work of Delhiites come to a halt," she said.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority consists of three members — the chief minister, chief secretary and principal secretary, home. A quorum of two is needed to take any decision, which means that the chief minister can be overruled by two bureaucrats.

One point that the minister reiterated is that the provision of the NCCSA in the matter of administration of Delhi is law now and law must be respected.

The AAP government has already moved the SC challenging the provisions of the ordinance and hopes for relief from the top court. “The constitutional question which was raised by the CJI himself — whether Parliament by virtue of a law can amend the Constitution, strip the powers of an elected government and had referred the case to the Constitution Bench — is still valid. We hope the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court hears this issue in the same manner as before," the minister said.

Asked whether the government has formed any committee for coordination between NCCSA and various departments of the Delhi government, Atishi replied in the negative. “No committee is being formed for coordination. However, an order on how the meetings will happen, how the authority will view and decide on the proposals of various departments has been issued. The greater the coordination between the elected government and the departments and the NCCSA, the smoother will be the functions of the NCCSA," the minister clarified.