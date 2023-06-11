Trends :Centre's Ordinance Threat to Sharad PawarSachin PilotMaharashtra PoliticsBihar Municipal Election Results
Home » Politics » Stalin Hails Lalu Prasad Yadav as 'Unflinching Warrior' of Social Justice

Stalin Hails Lalu Prasad Yadav as 'Unflinching Warrior' of Social Justice

"Birthday Greetings to veteran political leader and @RJDforIndia National President Thiru @laluprasadrjd ji," he said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 12:51 IST

Chennai, India

Stalin wished Yadav many more active years in service of people to strengthen the Mandal Politics in North India. (Image/ PTI)
Stalin wished Yadav many more active years in service of people to strengthen the Mandal Politics in North India. (Image/ PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to Rashtria Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and described him as “an unflinching warrior of social justice." The DMK president took to Twitter to greet the former Bihar CM on his 76th birthday.

“Birthday Greetings to veteran political leader and @RJDforIndia National President Thiru @laluprasadrjd ji," he said.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • “The emphasis he gave for ‘dignity’ (izzat), makes his politics very close to that of our self-respect movement helmed by Thanthai Periyar. Be it the reservation for the backward classes or raising voice for caste census or upholding secularism, the consistent stands of Thiru Lalu Prasad avargal makes him an unflinching warrior of social justice," Stalin said.

    Extending his birthday greetings to the leader, Stalin wished Yadav many more active years in service of people to “strengthen the Mandal Politics in North India."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 11, 2023, 12:51 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 12:51 IST
    Read More