Stalin Snubs Tamil Nadu Governor Again, Senthil Balaji to Continue as Minister Without Portfolio

A few hours after Governor RN Ravi released a statement confirming the changes in the Tamil Nadu cabinet and seeking Senthil Balaji’s removal, the state government issued an order changing the portfolios but kept Balaji as a minister without portfolio.

As per the government order, finance minister Thangam Tennarasu will hold additional charge as energy minister and housing minister S Muthuswamy will hold additional charge of prohibition and excise ministries. Balaji will continue as a minister but without any portfolio.

The Raj Bhavan in the release confirmed the changes suggested by the government but in the last line of the release, it wanted Balaji to be dismissed from the cabinet as the job scam case is pending against him.

“The Governor has not agreed to Balaji continuing as member of the Council of Ministers as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody," said the Raj Bhavan release.

However, the government said it is for the chief minister to decide who should be in the cabinet and hence Balaji was retained but without a portfolio.

Meanwhile, the principal district sessions court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct custodial interrogation for eight days till June 23 in a money-laundering case and dismissed Balaji’s interim bail petition.

Passing the order on a plea filed by ED, principal district court judge S Alli stipulated that the ED should not remove Balaji from Kauvery Hospital where he was shifted from the government hospital but the agency can interrogate him in the hospital, taking into consideration his ailments and the treatment given to him. “The ED must get an opinion of the doctors treating Balaji before deciding to question him," said Alli.

The court also said the deputy director of ED was directed to provide sufficient food and shelter to Balaji and was restrained from using any third-degree method or causing any cruelty to him.