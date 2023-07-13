State Election Commission, Police Worked for TMC in Bengal Panchayat Polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad to News18

A five-member fact-finding team of the Bharatiya Janata Party is travelling through various parts of West Bengal following the violence during the recent panchayat elections. They have already visited 24 Parganas and will next head to north Bengal. Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is leading the team, spoke exclusively to News18 on his way to Basanti island in the Sundarbans region and stated that the biggest problem under Mamata Banerjee’s government is police supporting the goons of the state’s ruling party. Edited excerpts:

What’s your take after visiting some of these places?

Democracy is not there, that is clear. Look at the victims, their condition, is this the way? This is Mamata Raj. See how she has treated women. One of the most important complaints that we are getting is that here the police are working for TMC in every way. Democracy has been put to shame by Mamata.

Mamata has said this is the BJP Protection Team. How do you react to that?

I am not here to answer what Mamata says. She admitted that she regrets what they’re after…This is what is happening in Bengal. So much violence. She is a lady who fought with the misrule of the Left and now her rule is the worst. She is saying only 19 deaths when the media says more than 40. I don’t believe her, I believe you.

Where are you headed next?

We are going to north Bengal. We will be meeting victims there. We have met the honourable governor and told him about the victims. We have requested that strong steps should be taken. The governor has listened to us. Our workers are unable to stay in their homes.

What was wrong with the election process?

The State Election Commission did what the Mamata government wanted. Our candidates could not file nominations. They could not campaign, and on election day some of them were not allowed to cast their vote.