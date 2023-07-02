Stormy Budget Session Awaits Congress Over Poll Guarantees, Likely Bills to Scrap Anti-conversion, Anti-cow Slaughter Laws

A stormy legislature session starting Monday awaits the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to attack the ruling party over the implementation of its poll guarantees one-and-a-half months after it came to power with a thumping majority.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, gets ready to present his budget on July 7, the BJP is prepared to attack the Congress for its “failure" to implement the five guarantees that were supposed to come into effect from the day the government came to power.

The Assembly session will start with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint session of both houses of the legislature on Monday, highlighting the government programme.

Advertisement

The Karnataka government is likely to table a bill scrapping the anti-conversion law called Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, which was promulgated by the previous BJP government.

According to some Congress insiders, the government will also introduce a bill scrapping the anti-cow slaughter law called Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The government may also introduce a bill repealing the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, besides another amendment pertaining to the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Pandemonium is expected when the Congress presents the bill repealing the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws as the BJP is likely to protest it vehemently.

The exercise to ‘de-saffronise’ textbooks may also invite the BJP’s ire during the session.

The Siddaramaiah government will make budgetary provisions for its five guarantee schemes, namely Gruha Jyoti (offering up to 200 units of free electricity for residential purposes), Gruha Lakshmi (promising Rs 2,000 to women heads of BPL/APL ration card holders), Anna Bhagya (Promising 10 kg rice to each member of BPL ration card holders), Yuva Nidhi (offering Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders who passed this academic year, for 24 months) and ‘Shakti’ offering free bus rides to Karnataka women across Karnataka in non-luxury government buses.

The state, with a budget of over Rs 3.35 lakh crore, will spend over Rs 60,000 crore on these five guarantees, according to an estimate by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.