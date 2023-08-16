Trends :PM ModiMP Assembly ElectionsINDIA AllianceBiharKarnataka
Strong Bipartisan Support from US Congress Instrumental in Further Elevating India-US Ties: PM Modi

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives

Congressional delegation from the US called on PM Modi. (Twitter)
Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

    • In a post on X, Modi said, “Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

    “Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

