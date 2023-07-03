‘Such Rebellions Happen’: Sharad Pawar Vows to Reunite NCP After Ajit Claims Support of Majority of MLAs

With his loyalist Ajit Pawar leaving him to join the Eknath Shinde government, Sharad Pawar exclusively told News18 that his only interest now is to reunite the party, which is now being led by two factions.

“My interest is to reunite the party, and make it strong – it is my responsibility," Pawar told News18. Dwelling on the new vertical split in the party after Ajit and eight other MLAs took oath as ministers in the Shinde government, Pawar said it is not important “how many are with you, important is the organisation".

Pawar had earlier in the day visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Satara’s Karad as a show of strength a day after Ajit’s switch to BJP-led Shiva Sena government. Pawar had said his fight is against “communal forces. Such rebellions happen".

Pawar has also convened a meeting of the party on July 5 to discuss developments. He had said at press conference yesterday that rebellion in his party weren’t new to him.

When asked how was the “real NCP", Pawar said, “I am heading the party. I am the president of the party."

Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde Cabinet on Sunday as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, after he held a meeting with some NCP leaders in the morning. Ajit claimed that he has the support of 40 out of 53 NCP MLAs, but only 16 or 17 were in attendance during his swearing in at Raj Bhavan yesterday.