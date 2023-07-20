Suspension of 10 BJP MLAs from Karnataka Assembly: Speaker, Deputy Speaker Meet Governor to Brief Him on Situation

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi on Thursday called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and reportedly apprised him about the circumstances that led to the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs till the end of the session.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution suspending 10 MLAs including four former ministers, R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, V Sunil Kumar and Araga Jnanendra.

They were suspended for their “indecent and disrespectful conduct" after they tore copies of bills and agenda documents and flung them towards the Chair.

The BJP as well as the JD(S) on Thursday boycotted the proceedings in protest against the suspension.

Only G Janardhana Reddy (Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) was present in the House from the opposition when the proceedings began this morning.

The BJP MLAs decided to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum.

