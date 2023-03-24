Suvendu Urges Oppn to Focus on 'No Vote to TMC' Campaign in Future Polls in Bengal

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Friday said the opposition parties should focus on ‘No vote to TMC’ in next Panchayat polls and Lok Sabha elections in state for giving momentum to the ‘Oust Mamata’ call.

Adhikari also told reporters here that electing a BJP government in state will accelerate its development of West Bengal as both the BJP-run government at Centre and state can act in synergy.

“The way one after another TMC leader’s name is surfacing in the job recruitment scam in schools, the way currencies are found stashed in the residences of their associates, people are angry and upset with the ruling party in West Bengal," the Nandigram MLA said.

Adhikari said if the opposition parties stick to their single point agenda of removing the TMC government from power, that will “help fulfill the wishes of the people of Bengal who love Narendra Modi".

He also accused TMC of practising divisive politics by minority appeasement.

In response to Adhikari’s comments, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said “he is making one comment after another on each passing day to curry favour with the central BJP leadership. And why did he leave TMC where he had occupied key posts and entrusted with responsibilities? To evade interrogation by CBI and ED being accused in scams." Ghosh said people of the state are solidly behind TMC and this will be vindicated in all upcoming polls.

