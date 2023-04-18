Taking Law into Hand is Being Encouraged, Not in Country's Interests: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said an “atmosphere is being created" that taking law into one’s hand is the right thing to do, but this bodes ill for the country.

Speaking at an Iftar party organised by the NCP here, he said the NCP will never compromise on law and order and the ideals of the Constitution.

The veteran politician was apparently referring to politician-gangster’s Atiq Ahmad’s murder while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh.

“When someone does something wrong in society, law has provisions to deal with such a person. But by not following the law and Constitution and taking law into one’s hand…certain steps are taken. There is an attempt to create an atmosphere that this is the right thing to do, and this is not good for the country," Pawar said.

The event was attended by NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar, MPs Supriya Sule, Fauzia Khan and Mohammed Faizal and former ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Deshmukh and Jitendra Awhad.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men posing as journalists while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

