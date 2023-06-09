Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Supports DMK in Tussle with Governor, Says 'Speaks Like Political Representative...'

In its ongoing tussle with Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, the ruling DMK got support from an unlikely quarter – political rival AIADMK also criticised Ravi’s interference in government work.

On Thursday, former AIADMK minister Sellur Raju hit out at the governor for speaking against the state government. “We cannot accept certain views of the governor. At times, the governor speaks like a political representative," he said, adding that the war of words between the government and governor will affect the work for people.

State higher education minister K Ponmudi accused the governor of delaying the convocation at different state universities. “It is because of the governor, we could not hold the convocation in universities. Due to this, more than 9,29,542 students are waiting to get their degrees," he said.

He added: “It is only in Anna University we have had the convocation and all other universities are waiting for the governor to give a date."

Ponmudi said the state government was always ready to hold convocations at all universities. Many students from government schools had applied to engineering colleges in the state, he added.

“Counselling will begin from July 2 for admission to engineering colleges and, this year, 18,600 more students have applied for seats in engineering colleges," he said.

The minister said the Raj Bhavan was trying to invite union ministers for the convocations. “It is because the ministers are not able to give dates, the convocations are being delayed and only the governor can reply to this delay," he said.

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar said students were affected due to the fight between the state government and the governor. Ravi, in recent times, has criticised the state government. Speaking to vice-chancellors of universities in Ooty recently, he said it was not possible to woo investments by just visiting different countries. This statement came after chief minister MK Stalin visited Singapore and Japan where he signed agreements with investors.