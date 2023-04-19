Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Seeking Reservation for Christian Adi Dravidars

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday moved a resolution in the state assembly, urging the Central government to provide reservation benefits to Adi Dravidars who have converted to Christianity. All parties, except the BJP, voted in favour of the resolution.

“This august House urges the Government of India to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to extend statutory protection, rights, and concessions including reservation as provided to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes under the Indian Constitution, also the Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity, so as to enable them to avail the benefits of social justice in all aspects," the resolution stated.

After moving the resolution, Stalin said, “Denying reservation to Dalits just because they embraced another faith of their choice, is not justifiable…This is an issue that should be approached with sympathy."

He also argued that despite being converted, they are still treated as Dalits. “People have the right to embrace religion as per their choice. But the change of faith doesn’t change their caste tag…" the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP accused the ruling DMK in the state of making an attempt to gain the votes of minorities through this resolution.

BJP state vice president Narayanan Tirupathi said, “The resolution is totally unconstitutional and communal. Stalin is trying to divide the society. As per the order, it is clear that SC status should be given only to Hindus, Buddhists and Parsis because there was untouchability in these religions. If Stalin asks for reservation, then he should come forward and say that in Christianity, there is untouchability happening. In order to confuse people and in order to gain votes of the minorities, Stalin is intentionally trying to communalise reservation. They are trying to suppress the real Scheduled Caste people from reservation benefits."

On the other hand, the DMK made a firm point claiming that those who converted to Christianity have not been relieved of the shackles that bound them.

Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “It is the committee set up by the Government of India that had made these recommendations. Even though Dalits converted to Christianity, they were ignored by the others. They were treated as Dalits even after conversion. They are not treated on par as the other Christians. Even after they convert, people look at them as Dalits and not as Christians or Muslims. The problem with the BJP is that they are new to politics. You should not take them seriously. They are known for their lies and lack of knowledge."

