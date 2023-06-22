Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reaches Patna for Opposition Meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived here late Thursday evening to attend the meeting of leaders opposed to BJP which has been convened by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

Stalin, who also heads the DMK, was received at the airport by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The meeting is slated to be held in Patna on Friday. It has been called Kumar, who is also the JD(U) supremo to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK has an alliance with the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI and some other small Left parties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its national president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to reach here on Friday morning and so is CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.