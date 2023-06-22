Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
Home » Politics » Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reaches Patna for Opposition Meet

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reaches Patna for Opposition Meet

Stalin, who also heads the DMK, was received at the airport by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 23:39 IST

Patna, India

DMK has an alliance with the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI and some other small Left parties. (File photo: PTI)
DMK has an alliance with the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI and some other small Left parties. (File photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived here late Thursday evening to attend the meeting of leaders opposed to BJP which has been convened by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

Stalin, who also heads the DMK, was received at the airport by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The meeting is slated to be held in Patna on Friday. It has been called Kumar, who is also the JD(U) supremo to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK has an alliance with the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI and some other small Left parties.

Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its national president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to reach here on Friday morning and so is CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya reached here in the evening.

    The ruling coalition in Bihar comprises the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and CPI(ML) besides Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 22, 2023, 23:39 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 23:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App