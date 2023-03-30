‘Tayir-Dahi’ Row: FSSAI Revises Curd Labelling Order After ‘Hindi Imposition’ Backlash from TN Govt

After the objection by the Tamil Nadu government to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) directive of using the term ‘Dahi’ on packets of curd, FSSAI has revised the guidelines saying the term ‘Curd’ can be used along with several designations by Food Business Operators (FBOs).

This comes after the state-run Aavin in Tamil Nadu said it will not use the Hindi term ‘Dahi’ in its printed sachets, as directed by the FSSAI and that it would only stick to the Tamil word ‘tayir’ to denote the product.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had also slammed the FSSAI directive, calling it an an attempt to “impose Hindi". Stalin on Wednesday posted a news report on Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directing Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as “dahi" prominently.

Now, FSSAI has issued a notification saying curd can also be labelled as per following examples: “Curd (Dahi)" or “Curd (Mosaru)" or “Curd (Zaamut daud)" or “Curd (Thayir)" or “Curd (Perugu)".

FSSAI, in its notification, said, “As many representations were received recently on omission of the term “curd, from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term Curd along with any other designation [prevalent regional common name] in brackets on the label [sic]."

Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar had admitted the government had received a letter asking it to implement the directive before August. The BJP’s state unit also reportedly wanted the FSSAI to withdraw the notification. There is no place for Hindi in the State, news agency PTI quoted Nasar as saying.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, familiarly known as Aavin by its brand name, will stick to the Tamil word ‘tayir’ for its curd preferred by a majority of consumers in the State, a senior official had said.

As per the official, the same was also communicated to FSSAI.

BJP state unit chief K Annamalai said the notification was not in tandem with Centre’s policy of promoting regional languages. “The notification released by FSSAI for the use of (the word) Dhahi in curd sachets produced by state-run cooperative societies is not in tandem with the policy of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl to promote regional languages. We want an immediate rollback of the notification," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, DMK functionaries trended the Twitter hashtag “DahiNahipoda" (No to Dahi, go on) to oppose “Hindi imposition." The party’s IT Wing Secretary TRB Rajaa was among those who tweeted so.

(With PTI inputs)

