TDP Chief Announces to Implement Various Welfare Schemes for People If Voted to Power in Andhra Polls

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that his party will come back in power in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. The former chief minister also announced various welfare schemes to be implemented for different sections soon after reassuming power.

While addressing the TDP’s Mahanadu, Naidu named the planned scheme ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (guarantee for the future). He promised to pay Rs 1,500 each every month to all the women who have completed 18 years of age which means Rs 18,000 per annum and Rs 90,000 in five years.

Under the Talliki Vandanam (salute to mother) scheme, he said every mother will be given Rs 15,000 per annum and three cylinders will be supplied to every family under the Deepam scheme. The TDP supremo also promised to ensure free transport for all women in the state if the TDP is voted to power.

Amid huge applause, Naidu said 20 lakh posts will be filled in various government wings for the youths under the Yuva Galam scheme, and till the youth get employment an allowance of Rs 3,000 each will be paid every month as Yuva Galam fund.

Observing that it was the farmer who struggled hard even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Naidu said the TDP, if voted to power, will pay Rs 20,000 to each farmer every year to meet the agriculture expenditure.