Nara Lokesh Alleges Fraud in Every Scheme of Jagan Reddy's Govt, Claims TDP Will Return to Power in Andhra

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday alleged that there is a scam behind every plan that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was initiating.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Valetivaripalem of Kamdukur Assembly segment in Prakasam district during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said he had some suspicions when the name of the scheme ‘Suraksha’ was mentioned. “The former minister Perni Naani, finally clarified that the state is not haunted by Suraksha but a Saturn haunting the State," he asserted.

It was stated by Lokesh that Perni Naani had indicated during a media conference that volunteers had agreed to collect the personal information of each person.

He said that the volunteers were checking whether people were reading a particular daily, which publishes stories favourable to the YSRCP, where the entire idea was exposed. Lokesh warned people that their personal data would be stolen and that they should be cautious about their assets.

The TDP national general secretary asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy had deceived almost all sections of society by not fulfilling the promises he had made to them.

“Reddy was the first Chief Minister to withdraw over 100 welfare schemes," he said. Furthermore, he pointed out that farmers are cheated with spurious seeds and fertilizers, and that the state recorded the highest number of suicides among farmers.

According to Lokesh, Jagan intends to attach metres to water-pumping motors rather than helping out farmers. “After noticing all these problems, the TDP decided to give every farmer Rs 20,000 annually under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme immediately after retaking power," Lokesh said.