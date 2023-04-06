Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Gets Bail in Hindi SSC Paper Leak Case

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday evening got bail by magistrate in Hindi SSC paper leak case. He was produced before the court today and was taken into custody by police in Karimnagar city in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police from his residence.

BJP leader and advocate Rachna Reddy had told the news agency PTI that the party has moved a house motion (habeas corpus petition) before the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the police to produce Sanjay Kumar before a court.

Advertisement

Police have been tight-lipped about the “preventive arrest" and the charges on which Sanjay was taken into custody.

However, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday said one of the accused, who had circulated the Hindi SSC question paper on social media, had also sent a copy to Sanjay Kumar.

The paper of Standard X (SSC) board exam in Telangana found its way into an instant messaging platform for the second day in a row on Tuesday after a 16-year old boy took a photo of the paper from a student who appeared for the exam and shared it with that student’s brother while the exam was going on.

The paper was posted in a group of the instant messaging app and was subsequently shared in other groups by one of the accused, who had also sent it to Sanjay Kumar, police said.

After the paper was found circulated in social media, police began investigating into the matter and registered a case. They apprehended the student’s friend and arrested two others who had circulated the question paper on the app.

Advertisement

A thorough inquiry was conducted by the education department through district authorities and also the police. It was concluded that the incident is a case of malpractice, and accordingly cases were booked under relevant laws.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on April 8 to inaugurate various projects.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here