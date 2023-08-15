Telangana BJP Chief Homes In on KCR Govt's 'Unkept Promise' of Housing for Poor

It has been almost a month since G Kishan Reddy took over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Telangana from his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and his focus has been popularising schemes of the central government. A Maha Dharna, held on August 13, at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad is the biggest programme he has organised till now.

The dharna was aimed at mounting pressure on the state government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing two-bedroom houses to the homeless poor in Telangana. Reddy alleged that the BRS promised to construct the houses before the 2014 election, but it remains unfulfilled. “The party is now saying that the government would provide funds if the poor want to construct houses in their own plots," Kishan alleged.

He has just started but has managed to launch several programmes across the state. The party will hold protests at the mandal level on August 18, followed by protests at the district collectorates on August 23 and 24. A protest meeting will be held in Hyderabad on September 4. At the dharna, Kishan called the BRS “30 per cent government", pointing to the commission he alleged was being pocketed by ruling party leaders in every scheme.

Compared to Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kishan Reddy has a calmer demeanour and his attacks on the opposition are more measured.

While Bandi Sanjay’s words created an immediate Hindu-Muslim binary, the new president seems to shun that angle and focuses on the shortcomings of the government.

At a press conference held recently in New Delhi, Reddy said that a vote for the BRS would equal a vote for the Congress or the MIM, as the three parties are in collusion. He also criticised the MIM for calling itself a secular party.