Telangana BSP Chief Questions CM KCR Over Bahujan Welfare Ahead of Ambedkar Statue Unveiling

Ahead of the unveiling of 125-feet-tall statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Hyderabad on April 14, Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, Dr RS Praveen Kumar, wrote an open letter to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In the letter, he posed 25 questions, mainly regarding the welfare of Bahujans in the state.

He asked the CM that “when the latter had said that the Constitution needs to be rewritten, was that only for political purposes? Because now, he was going to unveil the statue of the writer of the Constitution".

“What are the reasons why there is no SC, ST, BC and minority officials in the Chief Minister’s office? Are they not qualified to work for you? Or you don’t like the officials of those groups," he asked.

Advertisement

The BSP president also raised the issue of arrest of Manda Krishna Madiga, who is an activist fighting for the rights of Madiga, a scheduled caste. He asked why the activist had been jailed twice.

Speaking about the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak, he asked why a thorough investigation was not being done. “Why is TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy being protected. If Ambedkar said that according to Article 315 of the Constitution of India, job appointments should be done transparently, why are you silent if there is a paper leakage and the future of 30 lakh unemployed people is in darkness? Why are the accused protected?"

Kumar alleged that the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme are only going to members of KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Advertisement

Talking about Dharani portal, which was meant to be an integrated land record system, the BSP leader said that it was being used to harass farmers. “Why are farmers being tortured by bringing Dharani portal in the name of land clearance? Why is the farmers’ loan waiver guarantee not being fulfilled? Why can’t the government stop the suicides of tenant farmers?" he asked in the letter.

He also pointed out the poor state of government residential hostels where basic necessities like toilets, drinking water and libraries are not available.

Read all the Latest Politics News here