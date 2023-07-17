'Thank You, Kharge Ji...' Delhi CM Expresses Gratitude to Congress for Support on Ordinance Issue

Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for “standing with the people of Delhi" over the ordinance issue.

“Thank u Kharge ji for standing with the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The Delhi CM has left for Bengaluru to attend the second mega meeting of the opposition parties to be held on July 17-18 to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On asked about the Congress party’s stand on AAP in Delhi and Punjab, Kharge said, “This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy & Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country."

Following a meeting of the AAP’s political affairs committee (PAC) at Kejriwal’s residence, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Congress’s decision to oppose the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

“The Aam Aadmi Party’s political affairs committee met today and held an extensive discussion. On the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s call, TMC, RJD, JD(U), DMK, BRS, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI, CPI(M), JMM – all these parties raised their voice against the black ordinance and assured of their support in defeating (the bill on it) in Parliament," he said.

Congress extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi ordinance issue a day before the big opposition meeting.