'The Man Who Made You Minister....': Congress Lashes Out At Jaishankar Over His Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Thursday hit back at External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on his criticism of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the US recently, saying it was Gandhi who gave him a ministerial position.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said the man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is “none other than the man who gave you (Jaishankar) your ministerial position".

“The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you your ministerial position. You know it but you cannot acknowledge it Dr Minister," the Congress leader tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar had slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “habit of criticising India abroad" saying it is not in the interest of the country to speak on its internal matters on a global platform. “The world is watching us," Jaishankar said referring to a recent statement made by Rahul Gandhi during his US visit.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest," Jaishankar said.

At an event in the US, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to “one accident after another."

