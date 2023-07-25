The Missing ‘Red Diary’ Has Caused Yet Another Storm in Rajasthan; Is This the Last Straw Before Polls?

A ‘red diary’ is shaking up Rajasthan politics after a close aide-turned-adversary of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is narrating his startling version of whisking away the diary three years ago during an ongoing IT-ED raid in Jaipur.

Surprisingly, the diary has now gone ‘missing’ with no one knowing where is the original one.

BJP is now planning a major campaign around the ‘red diary’ with hoardings and cut-outs of the same to be put up across the state.

The claims go like this. Former Rajasthan minister, who joined the Ashok Gehlot government from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rajendra Gudha said he has in his possession a ‘red diary’ which has shocking details of alleged corruption under the Congress government in the state, dealings of how MLAs were ‘bought’ during the Rajya Sabha elections and the political crisis in the state in 2020. Gudha claims Gehlot asked him to bring the diary from Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore’s flat during a raid on the latter in 2020, and he went there with two other leaders to retrieve the diary.

It is Rathore who had penned the diary, said Gudha. But when Gudha reached with this diary in the state assembly in an attempt to lay it on the floor of the House, unprecedented scenes of scuffles were witnessed. Gudha says another Congress leader Rafiq Khan snatched the diary from him. The BJP is asking if Rafiq Khan has the diary with him while Khan is denying any knowledge of the same. Gudha has tied himself up in knots — first saying the diary was burnt and then claiming he had kept a copy. The Congress is terming all such claims as lies and propaganda.

Unanswered Questions