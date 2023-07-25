‘The Real Reason Is…’: Aaditya Thackeray’s Attack Over BJP Minister’s Office in BMC HQ Continues

The controversy over the separate office space allotted to Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, which began with Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray’s objection in the Maharashtra Assembly, continues to rage.

Lodha has started to meet citizens, along with former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators, to resolve civic issues, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has claimed. The BJP corporators have been asked to sit in the first-floor office in two shifts daily, so they can attend to the citizens visiting Lodha’s office with their problems, they alleged. Lodha, meanwhile, will be sitting in the office thrice a week from 4 pm to 6 pm and will also interact with the citizens.

Thackeray told News18: “They want to destroy all systems in our federal structure. We are already pretending to be a democracy that we no longer are, and now they are infringing upon the civil services structure as well. To have former BJP corporators sit in the guardian minister’s office is a ploy. The real reason is for the guardian minister to closely monitor and bully the officers, to get his files passed for builders."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted the alleged list of former BJP corporators who have been assigned the duty to sit in the office space allotted to Lodha. “This list proves that setting up office of guardian minister Mr.Lodha was a planned strategy to bring back ex-corporators of BJP4Mumbai to @mybmc head office. With offices of other political parties shut because term of corporators has ended, BJP will now slowly run BMC alone."