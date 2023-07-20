The UPShot | Is Rajbhar's 'Ghar Wapsi' the Magic Ingredient in BJP's Victory Recipe for East UP Ahead of 2024?

July 16 turned out to be an important day in Uttar Pradesh politics as Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar marked his ‘Ghar Wapsi’ by returning to the NDA fold.

Rajbhar’s pre-poll alliance with BJP not only suggested the party’s gruelling groundwork in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but also kick-started speculations in political circles about the BJP’s plan for the state.

While some political analysts labelled the move a booster to BJP’s prospects in East UP in the Lok Sabha battle, a few called it a major dent to the Opposition that is yet to come up with a fool-proof plan to combat BJP in the upcoming polls. Some analysts also called it BJP’s deliberate move to gain seats in areas where it faced a tough fight in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Announcing Rajbhar’s return, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “With the arrival of Rajbhar-ji, the NDA will become stronger in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts of NDA under the leadership of Modi-ji towards the welfare of the poor and deprived sections will gain strength."

BJP Woos OBC Voters

Rajbhar’s comeback to NDA is likely to bolster the BJP’s prospects in East UP. “The 2024 parliamentary election is round the corner and focus of all political parties has shifted to UP where the largest number of seats remain at stake. In UP, caste is a salient feature. So, along with class politics, BJP is pursuing caste politics by roping in these smaller outfits to further consolidate its presence in UP," said Shashikant Pandey, HoD, department of political science, at Lucknow’s Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

Pandey added that Rajbhar has a sizeable presence in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh where BJP is traditionally weaky. “Already, Nishad Party and Apna Dal are with BJP. So, by focusing on the most backward caste, BJP is trying to expand its base. With the popularity of PM Modi-Yogi Adityanath in UP, they will make an effort to win the maximum number of seats so that it can compensate for their losses, if any, in other states," he said.

Regain Tougher Seats

A few political analysts also called Rajbhar’s induction a deliberate move to gain seats where BJP faced a tough fight in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

SK Dwivedi, professor and formed HoD of political science at the University of Lucknow, said BJP’s performance in six seats — Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Lalganj and Jaunpur — was not satisfactory in 2019.

In Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav bagged the seat, defeating BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ with a sizeable margin of 2,59,874 votes. In other seats, BJP candidates suffered a massive defeat from Bahujan Samaj Party candidates.

“Rajbhar’s comeback will certainly help BJP gain in these seats, mostly the Rajbhar community belt," added Dwivedi. He said Rajbhar is seen to command the loyalty of the assertive Rajbhar community that can add 3-4 per cent votes to BJP’s base, which includes Kumhar, Gadariya, Kurmis and some Muslims as well.

Rajbhar was a BJP ally and minister in the state government but had parted ways ahead of the 2022 assembly polls where he was in alliance with SP.