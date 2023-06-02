There Will Be Fair Probe into Wrestlers' Complaints, No One Is Trying to Save Anyone: Anurag Thakur to News18

With the Narendra Modi government completing nine years, CNN-News18 has been speaking to union ministers about how they think they fared, the current political climate, the Centre’s plans, and the approaching general elections. Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, while speaking on these issues, tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that the new Parliament building is a distraction from the Centre’s failures.

Enumerating the government’s various achievements, Thakur said it’s a known fact that India is the fastest-growing economy, GST and tax collections have been at their peak, India has become the fifth-largest economy, up from being in the tenth spot. “All this cannot be denied. Rahul Gandhi can keep saying what he wants, but facts speak," he told CNN-News18. “Going outside India and talking against our democracy is anti-india…He did this in the UK and is doing this in the US. Who is organising and sponsoring these events?"

Row over new Parliament

The minister also hit out at the opposition over the “democracy in danger" row. “They didn’t blame the EVMs when they won elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. But when they lose in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and get wiped out in Gujarat, then the EVMs are at fault," he said. “Rahul Gandhi should speak the truth. He has lost his Lok Sabha membership after conviction in a case and sentencing for two years. They looked for excuses to not let Parliament run. A new Parliament building has been built. Now they look for new excuses to boycott it. Every Indian is proud of the new Parliament," he said.

Name-calling

Thakur also took on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of the party for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “After 1984, for the first time, PM Modi formed governments with full majority, not once but twice. And back then, there was a sympathy wave because of the assassination of Indira Gandhiji. Congress only made promises like ‘Garibi Hatao’ but didn’t fulfill them…They go abroad, lie and spread propaganda against the country. Who comes to these events? Those who shout ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, disrespect the national anthem. And Rahul Gandhi stand there like a silent spectator," he said.

The minister also pointed out that Rahul said in a US event that Dalits faced injustices in India in the 1980s. “He mentioned India and Uttar Pradesh as well. At that time, there was a Congress government at the Centre led by Rajiv Gandhi. And UP too had a Congress government," he said.

US visit

Thakur also said that Rahul Gandhi’s statements in the US will not affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit but will only sully his own image. The PM will meet top industry and government leaders, including President Joe Biden who has said he is eager to host him at the state dinner and tickets have been running out for the event, said the minister. He also added that world leaders have been lauding the Prime Minister and his leadership.

The Congress has been doing minority appeasement, said Thakur. “To win in Wayanad, they can call Muslim League secular and Hindus terrorists," he said.

Wrestlers’ protest

Speaking about the wrestlers’ protest, he said that PM Modi has always encouraged sports and supported sportspersons. “This particular issue is serious…a committee is looking into it…Delhi police is investigating and will soon file a chargesheet."

The sports minister also promised that there will be a fair investigation. “No one is trying to save anyone here," he said.