'They Fight For Chairs With Chairs': BJP's Dig After Video of Ruckus at Mumbai Youth Congress Meet Goes Viral

Ruckus erupted in Mumbai’s Youth Congress headquarters after a meeting resulted in a huge fight and party leaders resorted to throwing chairs at each other.

In a video shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Youth Congress Workers can be seen throwing chairs and punches at each other as a violent scuffle broke out between them.

According to media reports, the reason behind the fight broke out between two groups over the demand to remove Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Nitin Raut.

Youth Congress national chief BV Srinivas, who was expected to hold a press conference after the scheduled meeting at the Congress office in Dadar Tilak Bhawan, left without addressing the media.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla took a veiled dig at the working of Congress party adding that they only know how to fight with and for the chair.