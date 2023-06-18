Trends :Adipurush FilmUddhav ThackerayGandhi Peace PrizeBhagwant MannPM Modi
Home » Politics » 'They Fight For Chairs With Chairs': BJP's Dig After Video of Ruckus at Mumbai Youth Congress Meet Goes Viral

'They Fight For Chairs With Chairs': BJP's Dig After Video of Ruckus at Mumbai Youth Congress Meet Goes Viral

In a video shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Youth Congress Workers can be seen throwing chairs and punches at each other as a violent scuffle broke out between them

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 15:06 IST

Mumbai, India

In the video, Congress workers can be seen throwing chairs at each other. (ANI)
In the video, Congress workers can be seen throwing chairs at each other. (ANI)

Ruckus erupted in Mumbai’s Youth Congress headquarters after a meeting resulted in a huge fight and party leaders resorted to throwing chairs at each other.

In a video shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Youth Congress Workers can be seen throwing chairs and punches at each other as a violent scuffle broke out between them.

According to media reports, the reason behind the fight broke out between two groups over the demand to remove Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Nitin Raut.

Advertisement

Youth Congress national chief BV Srinivas, who was expected to hold a press conference after the scheduled meeting at the Congress office in Dadar Tilak Bhawan, left without addressing the media.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla took a veiled dig at the working of Congress party adding that they only know how to fight with and for the chair.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • “This is the true character of the Congress party, they fight for a chair with chairs even among each other. They fight for chairs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and where they can’t secure a chair, they fight among themselves by throwing chairs at each other," Poonawalla said.

    The BJP leader also attacked Rahul Gandhi’s much-touted ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said before uniting India, the Congress party must conduct a ‘Party Jodo Yatra’ for the infighting within themselves.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 18, 2023, 14:25 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 15:06 IST
    Read More