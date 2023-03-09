This Karnataka District Has 212 Voters Above 100 Yrs of Age Who Have Voted in All Elections

Preparations for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election are underway, with political parties and civic workers encouraging people to vote during democratic exercise.

Though the increase in voting percentage indicates citizens are actively using their most valuable right in a democracy, however, many people often skip polling citing various reasons.

However, setting an example for youth, two centenarians in the Koppala district of Karnataka haven’t who had never missed voting in any state or general election, since the time they become eligible to exercise the right.

100-year-old Basamma Madiwalayya and 105-year-old Kallamma Karadagimata, both residents of Alagakeri village of Koppala district have never missed casting their vote in elections.

They have been voting since 1952, and till now have polled in 16 assembly polls in Koppala including a by-election.

Recognizing her effort to cast votes without missing, the election commission of India felicitated Karadagimata with a letter of appreciation.

Speaking to News18, Madiwalayya’s family members said the centenarians still go to the polling booth to cast her vote on election day.

“She used to visit polling booth all by herself and cast the votes until 5 years ago. But now, any one of us from home accompanies her. But she never misses voting" her son Shankrayya Bhoosanuramat said.

As per reports, there are a total of 212 voters in the Koppala district who have crossed 100 years of age.

Of them, 67 cast their vote in the Koppala assembly constituency, 48 in the Yalaburga constituency, 29 in the Gangavathi assembly constituency, 35 in Kushtagi, 33 in Kanakagiri and 33 in Koppala taluk.

