Home » Politics » Those Who Opened Schools Are Behind Bars, Manish Sisodia’s Veiled Attack at BJP After Arrest

Those Who Opened Schools Are Behind Bars, Manish Sisodia’s Veiled Attack at BJP After Arrest

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 19:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20. (File Photo: PTI)
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20. (File Photo: PTI)

In a veiled attack at the BJP, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is behind bars in connection with the excise policy scam case, on Wednesday said they are sending those people to jail who has opened schools in the country.

“Till today I had heard that when schools open in the country, jails are closed; But now these people have started jailing only those who opened schools in the country," Sisodia tweeted.

ALSO READ: How Happy Hour Ended for Ex-deputy CM | Timeline of Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Advertisement

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that jailed party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with hardened criminals in Tihar and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell.

Manish Sisodia has been sent to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that it is the first time an under trial, Manish Sisodia, has been kept in Tihar jail’s Cell No 1 with the most hardened and violent criminals in the country.

Alleging ‘conspiracy’, Bharadwaj said: “We have got to know that Manish Sisodia has been kept in Jail Number 1 in which the country’s most dangerous and violent criminals are lodged, whose crimes have many times appeared on TV and newspapers".

Meanwhile, Sisodia has been kept in a better ward—Jail No. 1—where the security is tight, jail sources said.

Advertisement

“The administration said there is no terrorist or gangster in jail no. 1 and added inmates with good behaviour are kept in jail no. 1. Sisodia has not been given VIP treatment," sources added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: March 08, 2023, 18:12 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 19:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures