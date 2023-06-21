Those Responsible for Ensuring Safety in Delhi Have No Concrete Solution: Kejriwal to LG

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to LG V K Saxena over the spurt in crimes in Delhi and asserted that those responsible for ensuring the safety of people have no “concrete solution" and are “merely passing the buck".

Proposing a cabinet meeting with him to discuss the “alarming" surge in crimes in the union territory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote to Saxena on Tuesday.

In his reply to the letter, Saxena welcomed Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for a discussion, cautioning him against “politicising crime", saying that it provides no solution at all.