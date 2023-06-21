Those Responsible for Ensuring Safety in Delhi Have No Concrete Solution: Kejriwal to LG

Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
Proposing a cabinet meeting with him to discuss the "alarming" surge in crimes in the union territory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote to Saxena on Tuesday

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 23:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Saxena welcomed Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for a discussion, cautioning him against politicising crime. (File photo: PTI)
Saxena welcomed Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for a discussion, cautioning him against politicising crime. (File photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to LG V K Saxena over the spurt in crimes in Delhi and asserted that those responsible for ensuring the safety of people have no “concrete solution" and are “merely passing the buck".

Proposing a cabinet meeting with him to discuss the “alarming" surge in crimes in the union territory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote to Saxena on Tuesday.

In his reply to the letter, Saxena welcomed Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for a discussion, cautioning him against “politicising crime", saying that it provides no solution at all.

    • To which Kejriwal said, “In normal course, I would have not decided to write back again, but the contents of your response has left me with no option but to let the people of Delhi know that those directly responsible for ensuring the safety and security of their lives have no concrete solution, and are merely passing the buck."

    He also said that it was easy to term “an extremely serious situation, directly concerning the safety of lives and properties of over two crore residents of Delhi as being politicised", but the LT Governor’s response “did not offer even a single effective steps being considered by political bosses of Delhi Police – Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble Lt Governor of Delhi".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 21, 2023, 23:11 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 23:11 IST
