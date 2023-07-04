Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Those Who Betrayed My Ideology Should Not Use My Photograph: Sharad Pawar

Those Who Betrayed My Ideology Should Not Use My Photograph: Sharad Pawar

Incidentally, Pawar's photo was seen at the new office of the Ajit faction in south Mumbai which was inaugurated on Tuesday

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 17:48 IST

Mumbai, India

The Ajit Pawar group has removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. (Photo: PTI file)
The Ajit Pawar group has removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. (Photo: PTI file)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said only the party of which he is president and Jayant Patil the Maharashtra unit chief should use his photograph.

Those who “betrayed" his ideology should not use it, he said, two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

“Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," Pawar senior told reporters here.

In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said.

Advertisement

“Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader added.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Incidentally, Pawar’s photo was seen at the new office of the Ajit faction in south Mumbai which was inaugurated on Tuesday.

    The Ajit Pawar group has removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. Patil, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit and his associates.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 04, 2023, 17:48 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 17:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App