'Those Who Vote For BJP Are Rakshas': Cong's Surjewala Stirs Massive Controversy; BJP Reacts

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Sunday sparked a massive political controversy after he called the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an outfit of demons adding that those who support the saffron party are “evil in nature."

Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally in Haryana, Surejewala in a derogatory remark against its political rival said, the BJP and the JJP are parties of “demons" while those who vote for and support the BJP are also “evil in nature".

The video clip of Surjewala’s comments went viral on social media in no time garnering strong reactions from the ruling party and its supporters.

“Youth are not getting an opportunity, this government is playing with their futures. That is why we walked 17 kilometres to seek justice for these youths. You are even snatching their opportunity to sit in the exams," Surjewala said.

“Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP)," he added.

BJP’s Reactions on Surjewala’s ‘Rakshas’ Remark

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacting to Congress MP Randeep Surjewala’s ‘demon’ remark said that the party will lose its irrelevance because of its irresponsible statements.

“They (Congress) are going from losses into irrelevance. It’s clear that they have taken a decision to remain in the opposition," said Puri.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra also raised objection to Surjewala’s remarks and said that the Congress is now openly abusing the public who votes for his party.