Three Former MLAs, Several Municipal Councillors Join Congress in Haryana

Congress leader Deepender Hooda claimed that "a reverse Operation Lotus" was on in Haryana and leaders from various parties were keen to join the party

Curated By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 23:01 IST

Delhi, India

Assembly elections in Haryana are due next year. (File image to show Congress logo flag/AP)

The Congress on Wednesday got a boost in Haryana with three former MLAs and several municipal councillors joining the party.

Assembly elections in Haryana are due next year. The former legislators who joined the Congress were Col Raghubir Singh Chhillar (retd), Phool Singh Kheri, and Nirpender Singh.

They, along with Jullana municipal committee chairman and former Faridabad district president of JJP Raja Ram Thakur, 15 sitting municipal councillors from Narwana, Jullana, and Barwala and Mahila BJP leader Suman Bali joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and the party's Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan.

"In the last eight months, almost 30 ex-MLAs and former ministers, mostly from the ruling JJP and BJP have joined the Congress. A reverse 'Operation Lotus' is going on in Haryana," Deepender Hooda told PTI.

    • He claimed that the BJP and JJP have lost their ground in Haryana and people were keen to oust them from power and bring the Congress.

    "This indicates the ground situation in the state where people are looking up to the Congress to form the next government under the leadership of Bhupinder Hooda and Udai Bhan," Deepender Hooda said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    last updated: July 05, 2023, 23:01 IST
