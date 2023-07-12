'Three-legged Animal Running 100-metre Race': Chidambaram's Dig at Maharashtra Govt

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government, saying it seems to him like a "three-legged animal" which is running a 100-metre race.

Chidambaram’s dig came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along with eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "The CM and the two Deputy CMs of Maharashtra claim that their government is a triple-engine government. It seems to me like a three-legged animal that is running a 100-metre race." Nine new ministers in Maharashtra do not have any work because portfolios have not be allotted to them, he said.

"None of the other 20 ministers, including Mr (Devendra) Fadnavis, wants to give up any portfolio. There is a solution: declare that the nine new ministers will be ministers without portfolio," Chidambaram said.

The nine new entrants joined the government in order to be ministers, he alleged. "Who said they wanted to be ministers with portfolios," Chidambaram asked.