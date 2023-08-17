Tipra Motha, Congress Not to Field Candidates in Tripura Byelections

Tipra Motha and Congress will not field candidates in the byelection to two assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Animesh Debbarma of Tipra Motha said his party will not field any candidate in the byelection to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies.

“Contesting elections involves a lot of resources, money, manpower, time, etc. Besides, it appears the ruling party gets an advantage if votes are divided among the opposition parties", he told PTI.

Debbarma claimed that Tipra Motha is neither ’Lal Motha’ nor an ally of the BJP. The party has its own ideology and commitment towards the people, he said.

Advertisement

“Discussion are underway in the party to whom the Tipra Motha should support in the byelection… We will declare our stand by August 19", he said.

Debbarma said the party has never engaged in talks with the BJP.

“We are in talks with the Central government over our demands. No BJP leader claimed that the party has initiated talks with the Tipra Motha", he added.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday said the party will not contest the byelections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar respecting the spirit of of the opposition block INDIA.

"We are not going to contest the byelections as decided by the TPCC and Delhi leadership. The Congress which has floated an anti-BJP platform – INDIA to consolidate the anti-BJP forces, doesn’t want to weaken the opposition vote bank in the byelection. That’s why the party took the decision not to contest the byelections", he said.