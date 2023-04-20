Trends :Karnataka ElectionsRahul GandhiMaharashtra CrisisViral NewsKanakapura Seat
Home » Politics » TMC Announces New Mass Outreach Programme Ahead of Bengal Panchayat Polls

TMC Announces New Mass Outreach Programme Ahead of Bengal Panchayat Polls

As a part of the programme, people will be deciding TMC candidates for the panchayat polls, he said.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced a new mass outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The programme, named ‘Trinamooley Nabajowar’ (new wave in Trinamool), will begin on April 25 and would continue for two months, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

