Home » Politics » TMC's Surprise Entry in Oppn Meeting Called by Congress. Is There a Change in Party's Stance?

TMC's Surprise Entry in Oppn Meeting Called by Congress. Is There a Change in Party's Stance?

As per sources, TMC's Prasun Banerjee from the Lok Sabha and Jawahar Sarkar from the Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting

Advertisement

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. (File photo/PTI)
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. (File photo/PTI)

While the TMC has been keeping a distinct distance from Congress this parliament session, the party condemned the disqualification of leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha last week and also participated in an opposition meeting called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

As per sources, TMC’s Prasun Banerjee from the Lok Sabha and Jawahar Sarkar from the Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting. The TMC is holding its own meeting thereafter and also participating in a protest by opposition parties wearing black outside the parliament building. “Democracy is dead" is their slogan, said a party insider.

The news of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification came on Friday when party supremo Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee were meeting party workers in the Birbhum district. Their response, however, was swift, as they condemned the action.

Advertisement

The question that arises now is whether the differences between the two parties will end with Rahul’s disqualification.

RELATED NEWS

Party sources told News18 that this is a matter of democracy, and the parliament protest was required. Addressing the disqualification, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya told News18, “We are not shy in accepting the truth. This is a threat to democracy, that’s why our party supremo has condemned this attack on democracy."

Party insiders said that as far as democracy is in threat, TMC will do everything to protect that. “Though the issue is for Rahul Gandhi but the bigger question is the fight to restore democracy," said another senior leader of TMC .

Party insiders said that the party will maintain a distance with Congress — there is no change in that stand — but the Rahul Gandhi issue now is an issue of existence of democracy. For democracy they will do everything, and Congress is not important. TMC is looking into the larger picture and in that aspect they have protested, they said.

TMC will be seen protesting on this issue in Parliament aggressively but not it may not always be in tandem with the Congress.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 12:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!