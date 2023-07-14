TMC Has Surpassed Misrule of the Left, Says BJP; TMC Hits Back

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing a reign of terror after the West Bengal panchayat polls, stating that the misrule of TMC exceeded that of the previous Left government in the state.

A four-member BJP fact-finding team to West Bengal, led by the former Union minister, has been touring the state for the last two days to inquire into the violence that marked the panchayat elections.

Prasad, who was touring Cooch Behar one of the most violence-hit districts of the state, said this cycle of violence must end. Is this a sign of democracy? So many people have been killed and rendered homeless in post-poll violence. The misrule of TMC has surpassed the limits of all forms of misrule and tyranny that was once identified with the erstwhile Left Front regime in the state, he told reporters here.

Slamming the state administration for failing to protect cadres and supporters of opposition parties, he said, Does voting for other political parties result in receiving bullets in Bengal.

In a democracy, everyone has the right to vote freely and fairly. But does that mean that those voting for opposition parties or supporting them will end up receiving a bullet or being rendered homeless? he said.

Several senior BJP leaders have been demanding the imposition of Article 355 in the state, citing the killings of more than 38 people during the rural poll process since last month. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8.