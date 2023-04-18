Trends :Karnataka ElectionsSolar EclipsePraveen NettaruRahul GandhiRamzan 2023
Home » Politics » TMC Leader Mukul Roy 'Untraceable' Since Monday Evening, Claims Son

TMC Leader Mukul Roy 'Untraceable' Since Monday Evening, Claims Son

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable,” Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 07:42 IST

Kolkata, India

Mukul Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced (Image/ ANI File)
Mukul Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced (Image/ ANI File)

The family members of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is “untraceable" since late Monday evening.

The former railway minister’s son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was “untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

“Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

Roy’s close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening.

“As of now we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, had joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 07:42 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 07:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics