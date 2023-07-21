TMC to Protest in Delhi on October 2 to Demand Release of Bengal Funds: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led Central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the entire country is resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A – will form the next government in 2024.