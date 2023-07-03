Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » TN BJP Chief Annamalai Slams CM Stalin for Not Condemning K'taka on Mekedatu Issue

TN BJP Chief Annamalai Slams CM Stalin for Not Condemning K'taka on Mekedatu Issue

Stalin feels that his stature will grow by attending such meetings, Annamalai told reporters in Chennai

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 15:05 IST

Chennai, India

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (File photo/Twitter)
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (File photo/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday claimed Chief Minister M K Stalin would be compromising on state’s rights if he attended the opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru in the wake of the Karnataka government’s adamant stance to build the Mekedatu dam. The party would stage a “Go back Stalin" agitation if the Chief Minister chose to attend the meet, he further said.

Flaying the Chief Minister for allegedly not condemning his ally in Karnataka, especially Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for making Mekedatu dam an poll issue and also insisting on going ahead with the project, Annamalai said “the Chief minister lacks heart to condemn the Congress or Shivakumar but is keen on attending the opposition meeting thinking he will gain acceptance (at the national level)."

Stalin feels that his stature will grow by attending such meetings, Annamalai told reporters in Chennai.

Advertisement

He sought to know if the Chief Minister would attend the meeting later this month by ceding Tamil Nadu’s self-respect.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “Stalin has a right to attend but when he returns, I will lead a ‘Go back Stalin’ agitation in which the farmers and public would participate," the BJP state president said and asserted that unlike the DMK and its allies, his party never played politics on the Cauvery water issue which is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu farmers.

    He claimed that the Union government had already made it clear that the dam project cannot be undertaken without the concurrence of the lower riparian states.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 15:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App