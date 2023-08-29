TN CM's Onam Greetings in Malayalam Has a Political Message

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extended his Onam greetings in Malayalam and used the opportunity to send out a political message.

In a brief Malayalam video message posted on his X handle, the ruling DMK chief urged both Kerala and Tamil Nadu to stand together for the formation of a union government which sees everyone alike.

He wished that, just like during the reign of mythical demon king Mahabali, unity and equality should prevail in the country.

“Let’s stand united for the formation of a union government which sees everyone equally…hearty Onam greetings to my dear Keralites," Stalin said.

“May we become a folk of mutual love and harmony who can see all as equal," he added, wishing Keralites an Onam full of flowers, feasts and happiness.

Stalin’s festival greetings with political undertones came in the backdrop of the ongoing tussles between both the southern states and the BJP-led union government on various issues.

The multi-party INDIA alliance, comprising of the Congress, Left parties and the DMK among others, has emerged as the ruling BJP’s challenger at the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to folklore, Onam is a festival connected with the return of the Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality.