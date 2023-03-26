TN Cong Holds Statewide Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday held statewide protest opposing the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and the party said more protests would follow to make it a people’s movement against the BJP-led Centre.

TNCC president K S Alagiri, who led the protest in Cuddalore termed Gandhi’s disqualification an act of injustice and political vendetta. The disqualification is a deliberate attempt to avoid Gandhi from raking up Adani issue inside Parliament.

Alagiri said there would be more protests including rail roko and street-corner propaganda meetings to make it a people’s movement against the ‘autocratic’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the post of Member of Parliament was given to Gandhi by the people and it was taken away from him by “individuals" by citing rules and the Congress leader is prepared to face it by going to the people’s court and judiciary.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress party became a people’s movement and after witnessing its success, the BJP was frightened and its outcome was disqualification of Gandhi.

This is opposed even by leaders who are not aligned with the party, the TNCC chief said and referred to leaders including Trinamool Congress top leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The opposition from such leaders to disqualification echoed the people’s view.

“He (Centre/Prime Minister Narendra Modi) set a trap for the Congress party and Modi has got trapped in it and he does not know the way out." “Autocrats" the world over have the tendency to do anything they want if they face defeat after defeat, he said and added that he expected more such action by the ruling dispensation at the Centre against opposition.

