Tripura: Tipra Motha Stages Walkout As BJP's Biswabandhu Elected Assembly Speaker

As BJP’s Biswabandhu Sen was elected the speaker of Tripura’s legislature on Friday, Tipra Motha, the second largest party in the state assembly staged a walkout.

This happened as MLA Animesh Debbarma was raising issue over sitting arrangements in the assembly and the speaker did not allow him to speak. Following this, all Tipra Motha MLAs walked out of the session.

Tipra Motha also did not participate in nomination submission process of the opposition yesterday, though CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury was confident about Tipra Motha’s support.

Tipra Motha did not cast votes, as the party MLAs had walked out of the Assembly ahead of the poll with sitting arrangement issue.

Advertisement

In the speaker election, Sen received 32 votes, while the opposition CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy got 14 votes.

The walkout also left opposition candidate, Congress MLA with an inevitable defeat situation as Gopal Roy’s name was proposed by Tipra Motha.

In the Tripura assembly, the BJP-IPFT alliance now has 32 MLAs at present as one legislator, Pratima Bhowmick, who is also a union minister, had resigned

Read all the Latest Politics News here