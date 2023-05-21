Tripura: Trouble Brewing in BJP? Ex-CM Biplab Deb to Hold Meeting with Loyalists, No Other Leader to Attend

A meeting between former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb and his BJP loyalists is set to take place at his residence at 2:15 pm on Sunday. Sources told News18 that there is some trouble brewing in BJP Tripura.

According to reports, no senior BJP leader is attending the meeting. The meeting comes a day before the BJP Tripura state executive meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election to be held on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, it will take place at Charilam in Sepahijala district, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Last month, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state BJP is determined to “gift two lotuses" to PM Modi in Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“We are determined to gift two lotuses from Tripura to honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji by strengthening the organisation up to the booth level in the next Lok Sabha elections," the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies, West and East Tripura constituencies which are held by the ruling party.

