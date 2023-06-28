Trends :2019 Maharashtra CoupBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Cabinet ExpansionKarnataka PoliticsBhim Army
Congress Appoints TS Singh Deo As Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Ahead of Assembly Elections

The announcement comes months before the assembly elections in the state.

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 23:04 IST

New Delhi, India

TS Singh Deo (File photo: Twitter)
TS Singh Deo (File photo: Twitter)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of TS Singh Deo as deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Deo expressed gratitude to Kharge for the responsibility. “First of all, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for this responsibility given to me by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge…We have to go ahead by taking everyone together and try to complete the work in the limited time we have (until the State election)," he said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Deo is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. He is confident that Chhattisgarh will re-elect Congress government with a thumping majority.

The decision to make Deo deputy CM was taken during the party’s meeting in New Delhi today where top leaders discussed strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh. The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(Photo: News18)

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party state in-charge Kumari Selja were among the leaders who attended the meeting. Kharge said party members will work together to keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference later, AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja said, “Everyone said the same thing that we will work together. We will fight the elections together."

The Congress leader said party workers are undergoing training for the election campaign.

(Photo: News18)

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Baghel said the Congress is ready for the assembly polls and the meeting discussed the changes being brought in people’s lives through the ‘Nava Chhattisgarh’ model. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal exuded confidence that his party will return to power in Chhattisgarh.

“INC’s Chhattisgarh government has presented a model for the entire country to replicate. We had fruitful discussions about the next steps we should take and we are confident that we will return to power in the state," he said in a tweet.

    • (With ANI, PTI inputs)

    About the Author

    first published: June 28, 2023, 21:48 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 23:04 IST
