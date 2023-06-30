UCC: Kerala CM Opposes 'Communal Agenda' As Shinde's Sena Extends Support, Cong Slams 'Divisive Civil Code'

Kerala Chief Minister and Congress opposed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a “majority communal agenda" and “divisive" while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena extended support for Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of one nation, one law.

Centre’s move can only be seen as a plan to implement the “majority communal agenda of ‘one nation, one culture’ by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country", Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, accusing the BJP of “electoral agenda in bringing up the sudden debate on the Uniform Civil Code."

Vijayan said instead of imposing a uniform civil code, efforts should be made to reform and amend discriminatory practices within personal laws. “The support of that particular community is essential for such efforts. It should be through discussions involving all the stakeholders," he said.

“Triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide. Let’s oppose any attempts to undermine India’s pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities," chief minister Vijayan said in a tweet.

The Congress has also opposed the move and said termed UCC as “DCC - Dividing Civil Code" that seeks to divide the country’s politics. Congress spokesperson Meem Afzal said the “UCC is not the agenda, rather the agenda is to divide the people of the country".

“The issue is to divide politics and people and spread hatred among them. Even the prime minister is naming a particular section of people, whereas this issue is not of one section. This is an issue of every section, every religion and every language. If you are doing some work, it should be acceptable to all," he said.

Lawyer and Congress MP Manish Tiwari, in an interview with CNN-News18, described the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a “dog whistle" and viewed it as another attempt to polarize. He argued that the UCC already exists, citing the Special Marriages Act of 1954 alongside the Indian Succession Act and said that it represents a comprehensive Uniform Civil Code.

Elaborating on the Civil Code’s being religious agnostic, Tiwari explained that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have their own personal laws and statutes. “If individuals choose not to follow these statutes, they have the option to marry under the Special Marriage Act," he said.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena supported the UCC, stating it aligns with Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of one nation, one law and urged the Centre to hold a discussion in Parliament’s Monsoon session.

“We also request PM Narendra Modi to hold a discussion on UCC in Parliament’s monsoon session, and a whip will be issued to all Sena MPs to support it," Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha MP from south central Mumbai, Rahul Shewale said.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will also back the central government’s push for UCC, according to a report by India Today. However, in UBT’s editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Thursday, the party said that “mere opposition to Sharia" cannot be the basis for the Uniform Civil Code.

“Only opposing the Sharia law of Muslims is not the basis for Uniform Civil Code. Having equality in law and justice is also Uniform Civil Code," the editorial said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the implementation of UCC and stated the BJP-led government at the Centre will implement its promises like it did with Article 370, building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and abolishing of Triple Talaq. “The Chairman of the Parliament will speak on that… Has Article 370 ended or not? The temple of Lord Ram is being constructed… Was the temple of Vishwanath Ji built in Kashi or not? Was Kedarnath built or not?… Triple Talaq was abolished or not? Similarly, the Uniform Civil Code will also be implemented," he said.