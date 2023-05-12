Uddhav Thackeray Dares Shinde Faction, BJP to Face Elections After SC Verdict on Maha Political Crisis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday challenged the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party to contest elections in the “ultimate court", which he said is the people of the state. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief made the statement a day after the Supreme Court’s verdict on last year’s political crisis, which resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against him and later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

“Let’s all face fresh elections and let people take the final decision. As I resigned, the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) should also resign on moral grounds," he was quoted as saying at a press conference by NDTV.

Thackeray pointed to the recent Supreme Court ruling which stated that he could have been reinstated as the Chief Minister if he had not resigned, implying that actions taken by the governor, such as calling for a floor test, were illegal.

“This means the existing government is illegal. I am satisfied with my decision because I resigned out of morality," Thackeray said. He further said the Speaker must take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest.

“The gift of life to the 16 MLAs is temporary because the Supreme Court has given a reasonable time’ and it has limitations. The Speaker must take his decision at the earliest," he said.

Thackeray’s party colleague Anil Parab said they will write to Speaker Nawerkar urging him to take a call on the matter.

“We have been saying that this government is illegal. The important role is of the whip. The whip of that time was of Sunil Prabhu (MLA from the Thackeray camp) and it was violated which has been well established. The Speaker should not take much time to decide on it." “There is no escape for the rebel MLAs and there is little time left for them," Parab added.

What was the Supreme Court Verdict on 2022 Maharashtra Political Crisis?

In its verdict on Thursday, the Supreme Court stated that it cannot reinstate the MVA government led by Thackeray as he had resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. The court directed the Speaker to make a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a reasonable period of time. It also ruled that the appointment of Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly by the Speaker was contrary to law.

The court further opined that the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not justified in asking Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House as there were no objective reasons before him to conclude that Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.

(With inputs from PTI)