Uddhav Thackeray Deserves Praise for Meeting Ajit, Says Sharad Pawar Faction

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should be complimented for meeting Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his former ally.

Uddhav Thackeray met Pawar at the state legislature on Wednesday. It was their first meeting after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government by virtually splitting the NCP.

Clyde Crasto, the spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar faction, said a person who occupies the post of deputy CM belongs to the entire state and not to any single party.

“If work has to be done, you have to meet someone in that particular office. We should compliment Uddhav Thackeray for meeting the deputy CM and raising issues concerning farmers. It is a good move in the right direction," he said.