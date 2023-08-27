'Is This Your Patriotism?': Uddhav Thackeray Hits Out at BJP Over India-Pakistan Match

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said that they are “shamelessly" holding India-Pakistan cricket matches even as Islamabad continues to fuel terrorism against our nation.

Questioning the saffron party’s Hindutva, Thackeray said, “You teach us lessons of patriotism and then hold an India-Pakistan cricket match in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad."

Uddhav was addressing a public rally in Maharashtra’s Hilgoli district.

Thackeray said that India was holding cricket matches with a country that supports Indian Mujahedeen and terrorists. “And you will lecture us on patriotism," he added.

Advertisement

The India-Pakistan match will be held on October 14 in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Thackery also raked up the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav and asked what the centre was doing about his release.

“Now you are playing cricket with Pakistan, match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Are you going to invite Kulbhushan Jadhav for that match? He is rotting in a Pakistani jail," he said.

Uddhav then spoke about former minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that she was better as she clearly said they India would not play any match with Pakistan till their terror activities come to a halt.

“This is called patriotism," Thackeray said, adding that one hand, you are teaching us patriotism and then doing this.

“When Sushama Swaraj was there we had hopes that Kulbhushan may return but now there is not a single word about him. We don’t know whether He is alive there or not and shamelessly we are playing cricket with Pakistan," Uddhav added.

Thackeray then addressed allegations of nepotism against him, saying that his family’s history is known to the entire state.

Advertisement

“We are not asking about your family’s history. But you steal my father too… You need my father for votes and then you also talk about nepotism? You have no right to talk nepotism when you are stealing my father’s name," Thackeray said.