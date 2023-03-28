Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Summoned by Delhi HC in Defamation Case

The Delhi High court on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in a defamation case filed by Eknath Shinde-faction leader Rahul Shewale. The matter has been listed for hearing on April 17.

Shewale has filed the suit against statements made by the leaders alleging that Eknath Shinde faction ‘bought the Shiv Sena symbol’ for Rs 2,000 crore, as per LiveLaw.

The court also sought the response of the defendants, including Google and Twitter, in Shewale’s application seeking interim injunction and listed the matter for hearing on April 17.

Shewale in his petition demanded that the court restrain the Thackeray camp leaders from making such remarks in the future. The court, however, said it wouldn’t pass an order without hearing the other party as it’s a political issue, as per NDTV.

The court also observed that the Election Commission is capable of responding to allegations. It remarked orally, “These are political fights going on… as far as the institutions are concerned, they have to stand for themselves. Election commission’s shoulders are broad enough to deal with all this. Like the courts, people say all kinds of things about the courts."

Sanjay Raut in February claimed that a “deal of Rs 2000 crore" had taken place so far to “purchase" the Shiv Sena party name and its bow and arrow symbol.

